Kitchenware for the blind designer hopes to nab Dyson prize

Kevin Chiam's Folks range uses sensory feedback and tactile cues to allow the visually-impaired to use knives and stoves safely, while giving them the ability to pour liquids without risk of spillage.

Chiam was named Singapore's national winner of the prestigious James Dyson Award and is on the shortlist for the international prize, to be announced in November.

While undertaking his degree in industrial design at the National University of Singapore, Chiam looked at how blind people prepared food.

He noticed how spatial judgments helped them cope with difficulties like cutting vegetables or pouring water and set about creating kitchen gadgets that could give blind people more confidence when cooking.

Chiam has also devised a teaspoon with an integrated float that rises as liquids are poured into a cup or glass.

Among the Folks Kitchenware for the Blind range is a stove ring with integrated steps which can be attached to gas stove tops, helping the user avoid burns by securing pots in place during cooking. Chiam has also designed a saucepan lid that allows kitchen tools to be stored on top.

Chiam is working with a company in Singapore to bring his product range to market. He says that because the devices are simple, they will be inexpensive, and could one day be seen in all blind people's homes.