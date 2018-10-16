Thousands welcome Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan at Sydney Opera House

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Thousands of well-wishers lined up on the Sydney Opera House forecourt to meet and greet Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Tuesday October 16.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made special time for 98-year-old Daphne Dunne, who had met the Prince on his visits to Australia in 2015 and 2017. 
 
The royal couple also watched performances from the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an acclaimed indigenous modern dance company. 
 
On their tour of the Australia, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Melbourne, the regional city of Dubbo and Fraser Island. Their main focus though will be the Invictus Games, which they will officially open on Saturday ,October 20, in Sydney.