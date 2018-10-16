Kanye West gifts white sneakers to Uganda's president

Rap megastar West is in the east African nation to finish recording his ninth studio album "Yandhi", which was meant to drop two weeks ago, until his surprise decision to go and record in Africa to "feel the energy".

The serial Grammy-winning artist who recently announced he was changing his name to Ye arrived in Uganda on Saturday.

The country seizing the opportunity to market itself as a tourist destination, with the couple pictured visiting its natural sites.

Museveni welcomed them to the country on his Twitter account.