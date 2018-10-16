Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer

Allen died just two weeks after publicly revealing that the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he fought into remission nine years ago had returned. The incurable cancer affects white blood cells.

Allen managed his business and charitable endeavors at Vulcan Inc.

He was also active with the Allen Institutes of scientific research and owned professional US sports teams the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers. He was part owner of the Major League Soccer team the Seattle Sounders.

Allen founded Stratolaunch, a space company that has built the world's largest plane, which hasn't flown yet but is being tested at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.

National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell called Allen the "driving force behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest."

Vulcan, which Allen launched after leaving Microsoft in 1983, spoke of an "inexpressible loss" after his passing.

Forbes estimated his net worth at $20.3 billion.