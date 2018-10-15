'Genius' behind 'Teletubbies' in new go-to-sleep kids show

Davenport, an actor and puppeteer known as the "J.K. Rowling of the under-fives", also wrote and made the worldwide hit "In the Night Garden".

The British public broadcaster believes that his new series called "Moon and Me" will transport the next generation of toddlers to the Land of Nod.

It got its world premiere Sunday at the MIPJunior children's entertainment market in Cannes, France. Davenport introduced the show by video link from Atlanta, Georgia, where he is rushing to finish the first series for the BBC's pre-school CBeebies channel.

Commissioning editor Michael Towner called Davenport a "genius" and said the show's calming combination of story and song is "guaranteed to stop children climbing the walls".

A mix of puppetry and stop-motion animation, "Moon and Me" turns on a doll called Peppianna who lives in a toy house with her five friends including Mr Onions -- who begins every sentence by saying "onions" -- Collywobble, Lilyplant and Lambkin.

Full of typically Davenport catchphrases such as "Tiddle toddle", the show also contains a magical character called Moon Boy that could double for its creator.