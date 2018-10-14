Jewelry owned by Marie Antoinette to sell at Sotheby's

Described by British auction house Sotheby's as "one of the most important royal jewelry collections ever to come to auction," the seven pieces are part of an exhibition entitled "Royal Jewels from the Bourbon Parma family" that also includes other items from the storied dynasty's rich history

"This collection has been in the family since (Marie Antoinette) owned them. So there are records of her wrapping the jewels the night before she went to prison. Her last night of freedom was spent sort of caring for these jewels and sending them back to, first I think Belgium and then Austria where she was from, detailed Frank Everett, Sotheby's Senior Vice President and Sales Director for Jewelry.

The French queen's jewels on view include a 49-karat natural pearl and diamond pendant, as well as necklaces, brooches, and earrings valued in total at between $1.5 and 3 million.

The collection, which belongs to the Bourbon Parma family, also includes a monogram ring with woven strands of Marie Antoinette's hair enclosed.

Marie-Antoinette, an Austrian archduchess by birth, was the wife of King Louis XVI of France, of the Bourbon dynasty. Both were executed by guillotine in 1793 after the French Revolution.