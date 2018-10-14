Princess Eugenie marries in grand UK royal wedding

Eugenie, 28, younger daughter of the queen's third child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, tied the knot with Brooksbank, 32, in a traditional ceremony in the castle's 15th Century St George's Chapel.

One noticeable absentee was Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, as she was carrying out an engagement in Scotland.

Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli performed during the ceremony and the address was given by Dean of Windsor David Conner.

Princess Charlotte, 3, daughter of Harry's elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate, was a bridesmaid, and her brother, Prince George, 5, a page boy.

After the service, the couple took an open-top horse-drawn carriage tour of Windsor before a reception at the castle, hosted by the queen.