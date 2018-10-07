Opera singer Montserrat Caballe dies in Barcelona, aged 85

The Spanish soprano, who was born in the Catalan capital, had been in ill health for a number of years and was admitted to hospital in mid-September, a hospital official said. She died in Sant Pau hospital in Barcelona.

The Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house in Barcelona, where Caballe performed more than 200 times, described her as "one of the most important sopranos in history".

Spanish tenor Jose Carreras said she possessed a voice of great range, combined with a flawless technique.

Spain's royal family called her "the great lady of the opera, a legend of universal culture, the best among the best".