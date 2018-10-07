Italy's 'other' film fest to kick off in Rome

"We are not a festival and those who want a festival will always be disappointed here," the Fest's director Antonio Monda told journalists on Friday ahead of the October 18-28 event which does not include a competition.

"What distinguishes us is that artists, directors, actors, actresses and producers choose Rome even if they don't have a film, book or CD to sell," Monda said.

The fest's 13th edition will screen 60 features, including 34 premieres. For the first time in Rome, two 'major' studios will premiere films.

Sony Pictures will premiere the latest instalment in the Millenium series, "The Girl in the Spider's Web", to be attended by the cast including star Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series "The Crown".

France's Studio Canal will show "Mia and the White Lion" about an 11-year-old girl's relationship with a lion.

US director Barry Jenkins, who won the Oscar for Best Film in 2016 with "Moonlight", returns with "If Beale Street Could Talk" which tackles US racism and discrimination in 1970s.

Martin Scorsese returns to his roots to receive a lifetime achievement award on October 22.

Other workshops and discussion groups will be held with the likes of Blanchett, Weaver and Isabelle Huppert, who will also receive a lifetime achievement award.