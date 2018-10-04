NASA addresses unexplained space station hole but mystery remains unsolved

NASA stressed in a brief statement issued from its Washington headquarters that Dimitri Rogozin, general director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, had in public comments this week ruled out a manufacturing defect as the cause.

However, NASA added, "This conclusion does not necessarily mean the hole was created intentionally or with mal-intent," as some media outlets interpreted Rogozin's remarks as suggesting.

Rather than giving greater credence to foul play, the elimination of a manufacturing defect as causing the hole "indicates that this is an isolated issue which does not categorically affect future production," NASA said.

Roscosmos and NASA have each opened their own investigations of the 2 millimeter-wide hole detected in late August on the exterior wall of a Russian Soyuz capsule docked to the space station after ground operators reported slight dips in pressure levels.

The puncture has since been patched with tape and sealant, halting the oxygen leak, and officials said the current crew, consisting of three U.S. astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one German, were never in any danger.

Rogozin previously raised the possibility of a deliberate act in comments reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, which quoted him earlier this month as saying it appeared that a drill had been used by an "unsteady hand," leaving metal around the hole scraped.