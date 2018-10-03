'A miracle' ABBA is still here - Bjorn Ulvaeus

The Swedish songwriter of the 1970s-80s pop super group, who was in London to promote his theatrical-dining experience, "Mamma Mia! The Party", coming to London's O2 in summer 2019, said he "just cannot get irritated" when asked questions about a possible ABBA reunion.

"I take them as a sign of our music meaning a lot to a lot of people. I sort of feel where it comes from."

Ulvaeus confirmed the band will regroup to play two new songs as avatars, or 'ABBAtars', for a special avatar tour project. He and the other band members, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, will appear as 1979 versions of themselves in a NBC/BBC TV special, scheduled for broadcast in March 2019.

On the rumours about the four headlining in person at UK's Glastonbury Festival when it returns next summer, Ulvaeus said:

"I can say definitely, you won't see ABBA in the flesh performing on a stage. That's not going to happen. Sorry."

Tickets for the UK's "Mamma Mia! The Party" go on sale from £151.20 ($196.23) on Tuesday (October 2). The Stockholm experience is now in its third sold-out year.

Ulvaeus told Reuters the inspiration for a party version of the successful "Mamma Mia! The Musical" came from seeing audiences in theatres singing and dancing.

"I always thought, it's a party mood they are in, these people, and if they had somewhere to go to they would continue the party," he said.

"Mamma Mia! The Party" at the O2 venue is set in a specially-adapted 'Greek taverna' from the island of Skopelos -- the very same island where most of the exteriors of the first "Mamma Mia!" film were shot.

It offers audiences a Mediterranean meal while they watch a musical theatre show about taverna owner Nikos and his family's antics taking place around them. At the end, audiences can party in a disco that promises lots of ABBA songs.

The UK show has been adapted from the Swedish script by Danish-born, British TV broadcaster and comedian, Sandi Toksvig, who worked closely with Ulvaeus.

So what is new for a British audience? "There are a few songs that are not in the Stockholm version. Some particularly British jokes, jokes that probably Swedes wouldn't even understand," Ulvaeus said.

Publicity for the event told Reuters there were no definite plans to take the show global yet, but conversations had begun.