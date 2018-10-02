Pleats and sparkles at Meghan Markle favourite Givenchy in Paris

Sharjah24 – Reuters: Sophisticated tailoring, softly pleated dresses and glittering eveningwear were on show at Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (September 30), as designer Clare Waight Keller unveiled her latest collection for the French couture house.
The Briton landed one of the most coveted jobs in fashion earlier this year when she designed the wedding dress worn by Meghan Markle for her marriage to Prince Harry, and the former U.S. actress has repeatedly worn Givenchy since.
 
The clean lines Waight Keller has become known for were on display in the latest spring and summer 2019 collection, in asymmetric or plunging necklines and a series of two-tone outfits.
 
Shimmering silver eveningwear looks provided the runway finale, with plenty of glittery fringes catching the light.
 
Paris Fashion Week runs until October 2.