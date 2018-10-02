Legendary French singer Aznavour dies at 94

The songwriter, who had just returned from a concert tour of Japan, passed away at his home in Alpilles in southeastern France.

The veteran French actor Alain Delon said his old friend had "died in his sleep".

"I loved that man. I am in bits," he told AFP.

Aznavour had to cancel several shows after breaking his arm in a fall earlier this year.

But as late as Friday the diminutive singer told French television that though his Swedish-born wife wanted him to stop, he would happily die on stage.

"I always go forwards. I have no reverse gear," he said.

"All I can do is live, and I live on stage. I am happy up there."

The singer had planned to go back on tour later this month, starting with a concert in Brussels on October 26 and his hometown Paris a fortnight later.

His doctor Jean Abitbol said his voice had "practically never aged. He knew how to look after it and lived a rigorously healthy life, which was rare for his time.

"He wanted to die on stage like (the playwright) Moliere, and that is kind of what he did," he told French TV.

French President Emmanuel Macron led the tributes, praising his "unique brilliance".

"Proudly French, viscerally attached to his Armenian roots... Charles Aznavour accompanied three generations through their joys and pains," he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called him "a national hero".

British star Sting -- who recorded "Love is New Everyday" in 2009 with the man who he said "had inspired me for so many years" -- told AFP that Aznavour "may be gone but what he leaves is eternal".