World's largest space conference opens in Germany

More than 6,000 experts from the fields of science, economics and politics were attending the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which opened on Monday.

"We are entering a new era in space travel," the German government's space coordinator Thomas Jarzombek said.

Digitalisation and the formation of new space companies was changing the industry, he said, adding that space travel would remain a multinational business, and despite Brexit, the British should continue to cooperate with the other European countries.

The IAC was last held in Germany in 2003, also in Bremen.

There have never been so many participants at the congress as in this year, according to International Astronautical Federation President Jean-Yves Le Gall.

More than 2,000 speeches and discussion rounds are scheduled to be held at the conference between Monday and Friday.

Research facilities and companies are presenting their latest innovations at the conference at various exhibition stands.

Next year in Washington in the United States, the IAC plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.