Britain’s Prince Charles formally opens fish market in Scotland

The market is based at Peterhead Port in Aberdeenshire and is the UK's largest for white fish, mackerel and herring processing.

During his visit, the Prince received a tour of the new facilities and watched a display of fish filleting by an apprentice who accidentally dropped a knife during the demonstration, prompting a laugh from Queen Elizabeth's successor.

He also met people who had worked on the development, fisheries organisations and heritage groups.

The new fish market has been described as "state-of-the-art" and is part of Peterhead Port's £50 million redevelopment project.