Eva Longoria stars in floating fashion show

Actors Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and Nikolaj Coster Waldau, and models Thylane Blondeau and Soo Joo Park were among the famous faces marching down the 60-metre floating runway in quirky make-up styles, as crowds gathered on nearby bridges to watch.

River traffic in front of Paris' Orsay Museum stopped for 30 minutes for the event. The French cosmetics group did not disclose the cost.

As well as drawing "likes" and "shares" on social media - L'Oreal Paris' first catwalk outing in 2017 on the Champs Elysee got some 50 million - fashion and beauty firms are investing in events that sometimes verge on performances to help lift online sales, one of their fastest growth drivers.