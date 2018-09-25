Harry and Meghan join netball drills ahead of Coach Core Awards

The royal couple took part in netball drills with British tennis star, Laura Robson, athlete Paula Radliffe and netball player, Eboni Beckford-Chambers and met with apprentices ahead of the Coach Core Awards.

The Coach Core Apprenticeship scheme gives sports coaching training to 16-24-year-olds who are not in education or employment. It was created through the Royal Foundation in 2012.

Later the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Coach Core Awards with Prince Harry giving a closing speech to the young apprentices.