Dior leads Paris fashion in a sensual dance

Icily restrained models brushed past writhing dancers in a performance specially created by the acclaimed Israeli in a fog of mist and falling paper petals.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP that using dance was "an act of liberation" to break free from the catwalk corset.

She said she wanted to replicate dance's "rigorous discipline and extreme freedom" in a striking collection full of flesh tones and nifty headwear.

Pirouetting deftly from Martha Graham-style robes fit for Greek goddesses to elongated tutus and hip-hop tank tops, the Italian blurred the lines between ready-to-wear and haute couture.

Chiuri, a committed feminist and the first woman to lead the fabled French house, said her clothes were not about "bodily perfection but about flexibility and strength of movement."

And she insisted that like each dancer, every look was individual. "It is about liberty. There are none of the sequences you usually get in fashion shows, each look is for each model."

Channelling the ghosts of dance greats like Isadora Duncan and Pina Bausch, Chiuri said she was trying to capture the "powerful explosion of the female imagination".

The show -- in a specially built auditorium at the Longchamps race course on the edge of Paris -- was a hymn to the carnal and the fleshily human, she told AFP.

"These days everything seems virtual but we do things by hand in our workshops. All the floral printing the tye dye is done by hand, it's couture, it's not industrial."