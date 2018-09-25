400-year-old shipwreck 'discovery of decade' for Portugal

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Archaeologists searching Portugal's coast have found a 400-year-old shipwreck believed to have sunk near Lisbon after returning from India laden with spices, specialists said on Monday.
"From a heritage perspective, this is the discovery of the decade," project director Jorge Freire said. "In Portugal, this is the most important find of all time."
 
In and around the shipwreck, 40 feet (12 meters) below the surface, divers found spices, nine bronze cannons engraved with the Portuguese coat of arms, Chinese ceramics and cowry shells, a type of currency used to trade slaves during the colonial era. 
 
Found on Sept. 3 off the coast of Cascais, a resort town on the outskirts of Lisbon, the shipwreck and its objects were "very well-preserved," said Freire. 
 
Freire and his team believe the ship was wrecked between 1575 and 1625, when Portugal's spice trade with India was at its peak. 