Indiana Jones hat fetches over $500,000 at auction

But the star attraction -- the sleek jacket worn by the loveable Star Wars scoundrel Han Solo in "The Empire Strikes Back" -- failed to clear the £500,000 ($665,000, 563,000 euros) reserve and went unsold.

Organisers said they had "a number of post-auction enquires" about the space-travelling jacket and were hoping to strike a deal in the coming days.

More than 600 costumes and props from much-adored films and television series went under the hammer on the banks of the River Thames.

The memorabilia seller Prop Store has held the annual event since 2014 and expected to collect a record £3.5 million.

That figure might not be initially met with the jacket setback.

Organisers were hoping it would get up to a £1 million. The auction was halted with bids at £450,000 -- just short of the minimum price set by the undisclosed seller.

The jacket oozes cool and appeared in the scene in which Solo dodged asteroids and shot at Darth Vader in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back".

"It is a relatively simple jacket," said Prop Store's chief operating officer Brandon Alinger

He said "Star Wars" creator George Lucas wanted workaday-looking clothes rather than flashy costumes that might distract attention.

"There's some very cool stylised elements, like this triple-stitch banding on the sleeves."