Final tests for mission to study the sun

The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter - heading closer to the Sun than ever before.

The space probe is designed to study our star from a mere 44 million kilometres.

Daniel Muller, Esa Solar Orbiter, Project Scientist says, "We are flying closer to the Sun than we've ever flown before and we'll take pictures and a lot of exciting data of the Sun itself, but also of the solar wind as it emerges from the Sun."

The spacecraft will be exposed to temperatures of up 500 degrees Celsius and powerful bursts of atomic particles.

Doctor Michelle Sprake says: "The heat shield is going to be receiving the bulk of the heat from the sun. It's got to cope with nearly 500 degrees Celsius. So many new materials have been developed including one that's be made out of ground animal bones and that's lining the top floor of the heat shield to try and keep the temperatures behind that heat shield and the space craft as low as possible so that electronics can work for example."

The flight path will slingshot around Venus - using its gravity to orbit over the Sun's north and south poles.

On its fastest pass its speed willl keep it over the same region of Sun - to study the build up of solar storms over several days.

The probe will gather data on the Sun's magnetic field and solar winds - the stream of charged particles it emits.

Daniel Muller, says: "Measuring the solar winds we can learn about the composition of the sun itself and we can also get a better handle of how space weather works. So we want to better understand how the sun changes the near earth space environment that also affects GPS and satellite communication."