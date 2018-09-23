Needles found in strawberries at New Zealand supermarket

"Needles were found in a punnet of strawberries sourced from Western Australia, which was bought in a Countdown supermarket in Auckland," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"As an extra precaution and following similar advice from public health authorities in Australia, customers should cut up any Australian strawberries before eating them," Countdown added.

This comes after a massive strawberry recall in Australia. Needles were found last week in strawberries across the country supplied to the Woolworths supermarket chain from a Queensland farm.

Since then, more than 100 cases of needles found in strawberries, bananas and apples have been reported across the country, with fears that initial reports have encouraged copy cats.

The Australian parliament fast-tracked legislation to toughen penalties for those found tampering with food.

The sentence for "food terrorists," as Australian media has dubbed them, was increased from 10 to 15 years in prison, broadcaster ABC reported.

There have been no reports of any illness or injury in New Zealand.

Countdown said it is in contact with both New Zealand and Australian authorities as they investigate the matter.