Jack Black 'retires' at Hollywood star ceremony

'Kung Fu Panda' and 'Jumanji' actor Jack Black jokingly announced his retirement on Tuesday as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At a ceremony attended by film and music colleagues including Tim Robbins, Richard Linklater, Mike White and Tenacious D. star Kyle Gass.

Black is currently starring opposite double Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett in the Eli Roth directed 'The House With A Clock In Its Walls,' made shapes with Roth as he posed for photographs on the star. Black, primarily known for comedies, has starred in such films as 'Shallow Hal', 'King Kong' and 'Tropic Thunder'. He is also the lead vocalist of the musical group Tenacious D.