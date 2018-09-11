Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto

The Oscar winning actor told Entertainment Weekly in August that he will retire from acting once the film is released. Speaking on the red carpet, he spoke of what he was most proud of in his career, saying "The work, just the work. If you look at the whole journey, I think that says it. Look at all the films and judge it yourself. I just had fun doing them." Redford, best known for films such as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Out of Africa," plays a seasoned bank robber in the new movie, which is based on a true story and is scheduled to debut in theaters in September. Acting alongside him is 'Carrie' actress Sissy Spacek. When asked what made him such a good actor, she replied "He's a pro. He could do it for a lot longer if he wanted to. I'm going to try and twist his arm."

His director, David Lowery, also praised the actor's quality, saying "It is a certain 'je ne sais quoi' that I cannot put into words. It's an ineffable quality that certain people have that when you put a camera on them and listen to their voice, they can captivate you like nothing else and I don't know what the ingredients are for that but he has it and very few people do." However, this may not be the last we'll see of Redford on screen. When asked if this was in fact his final film, he told one reporter on the red carpet "Never say never".