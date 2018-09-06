Paul Greengrass premieres Breivik movie in Venice

But Greengrass, renowned for visceral action sequences in films such as hostage drama "Captain Phillips" and the Jason Bourne series, does not shy away from putting the terror explicitly on screen.

The movie opens with Breivik using food blenders and a cement mixer to make the explosives for a bomb he detonates in the government district of Oslo, killing eight people, a scene that is inter-cut with fresh-faced youngsters arriving at an island summer camp where he will massacre 69 of them.

White-nationalist Breivik, played by Anders Danielsen Lie, arrives on Utoeya disguised as a police officer sent to protect the children, before calmly stalking across the island shooting as many as he can.

In real life, the shooting spree lasted more than an hour. In "22 July" it is over in a few excruciating minutes.

Greengrass said survivors and the bereaved families had asked him not to "sanitise" the violence, but also to treat the tragedy with respect.

"There are only a few fleeting moments of graphic violence," he told a news conference.

"By far the preponderance of that sequence is suggested violence. Now, of course, it has the power to shock and disturb, but I think a fair viewer would say that it was handled with restraint."