Natalie Portman helps co-star with wardrobe malfunction

Portman, Cassidy and their co-star Stacy Martin, who plays Celeste's sister Eleanor, made a shimmering entrance on the red carpet on Tuesday evening, with all three wearing sequinned dresses.

Portman and Martin, who play Cassidy's mother and aunt in the second part of the film, showed their protective side after the young actress's dress got stuck under her heels, kneeling and squatting on the red carpet as they tried to free up the tulle hems.

"Vox Lux" director Brady Corbet, who also wrote the film's screenplay, won prizes in Venice in 2015 for his debut "The Childhood of a Leader".

With songs composed by Australian singer-songwriter Sia, "Vox Lux" is one of 21 films vying for the Golden Lion which will be awarded in Venice on Sept 8.