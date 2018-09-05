Natalie Portman: US school shootings a 'civil war'

The Oscar-winning actress drew the parallel before the premiere of her new film about a traumatised pop diva, "Vox Lux", which opens with a Columbine-style massacre.

"I have been interested in the questions around the psychology of what violence does to individuals and in mass psychology for some time, coming from a place where people have encountered violence for so long," said the Israeli-born star, best known for "Black Swan".

"Unfortunately it is a phenomenon we now experience regularly in the United States with the school shootings.

"As (the film's director) Brady (Corbet) has put to me before, it is a kind of civil war and terror that we have in the US," she told reporters.

The regular mass killings were having a "psychological impact on every kid going to school every day and every parent dropping their kids off," said added.

"Small acts of violence can cause widespread torment."