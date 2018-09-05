Stolen 'Wizard of Oz' slippers found after 13 years

But on Tuesday, the ruby-red slippers worn by Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" came home again.

US authorities announced they had recovered the famous sequined shoes -- one of four pairs worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 American classic film.

The shoes were snatched in the dead of night in 2005 from a shattered glass case at the Judy Garland Museum in the late actress's birthplace of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

A $1 million reward had been offered for their return. But the culprit and the fate of the shoes had remained a mystery.

Authorities shed little light on what happened to the shoes, telling reporters only that they had recovered the famous pair and that there were "multiple suspects."

They unveiled the shoes -- which appeared to be in good condition -- in a glass case.

The Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History in Washington -- which has another pair of Dorothy's slippers on display -- authenticated the recovered pair.

"It's unbelievable," Judy Garland Museum representative Sue Plagemann told AFP. "We never thought they'd be recovered. We thought they were lost forever."