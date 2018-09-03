IKEA India fined over caterpillar in rice dish

People eat inside the premises of the new IKEA store in Hyderabad

Abeed Mohammad had complained on Twitter about finding the worm in his biryani - a spicy Indian meal of rice - on Friday, tagging the police and municipal authorities.

The municipal corporation sent food safety officials to the store on Saturday to investigate the matter and they imposed a fine of 11,500 rupees (162 dollars) the next day.

"Our inspectors found the complaint to be true. It is a question of public health. We have imposed a fine on IKEA for failing to maintain hygiene standards," municipal corporation spokesman KV Ramana said by phone from Hyderabad.

IKEA which opened its first store in India last month, apologized for the incident and said it was taking "immediate corrective action."

Abeed's complaint has meanwhile gone viral prompting scores of Indians to criticize the company.

Municipal officials however said IKEA did not prepare the food in their own kitchen and had procured semi-cooked and frozen food from an Indian vendor.

The store in the high-tech city area of Hyderabad, a technology hub which hosts Microsoft, Facebook and others, has a huge 1,000-seat restaurant offering a wide range of food items.

With its debut in India, IKEA is eyeing one of the world's fastest-growing middle classes. It has acquired properties in other cities where it plans to open stores in future.