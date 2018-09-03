'Crazy Rich Asians' tops holiday weekend box office

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 11:43 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: "Crazy Rich Asians" reigned over the U.S. box office for the third weekend in a row, bringing in a three-day estimated total of $22.2 million. This brings total earnings for the Warner Bros. romantic comedy to $110 million.
Shark drama "The Meg" took second place for the third weekend in a row, with the Warner Bros. film earning an estimated $10.5 million over the three day weekend.
 
Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", a Paramount production, came in third with earnings estimated at $7 million.
 
MGM's "Operation Finale" generated an estimated $6 million over the three days after opening in theaters on Wednesday.
 
Sony's "Searching" came in fifth, bringing in $5.7 million in estimated earnings for the holiday weekend.