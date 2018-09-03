'Crazy Rich Asians' tops holiday weekend box office

Shark drama "The Meg" took second place for the third weekend in a row, with the Warner Bros. film earning an estimated $10.5 million over the three day weekend.

Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", a Paramount production, came in third with earnings estimated at $7 million.

MGM's "Operation Finale" generated an estimated $6 million over the three days after opening in theaters on Wednesday.

Sony's "Searching" came in fifth, bringing in $5.7 million in estimated earnings for the holiday weekend.