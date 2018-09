The movie, a remake of the cult 1977 gore-fest "Suspiria" by "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, also stars Dakota Johnson in one of the lead roles.

Swinton, Moretz and Goth took time to sign autographs and greet fans before entering the Palazzo del Casino, venue for the Venice Film Festival pre-premiere press conferences.

"Suspiria" is one of 21 films vying for the coveted Golden Lion award at the 75th edition of the world's oldest film festival.