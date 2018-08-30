"First Man" shows Armstrong's view after Moon landing, sitting in "tin can"

But Oscar-winning "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle takes the viewer deeper than that epic moment when Armstrong took "one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind," to show what it must have felt like to leave the world behind, with a high chance of never coming back.

"This was a story that needed to hinge between the Moon and the kitchen sink," Chazelle said of the film that begins in 1961 as the United States trails the Soviet Union in the space race, through to the 1969 Moon landing - with many personal and professional crises on the way.

At the kitchen sink is Armstrong's wife Janet, played by "The Crown" actress Claire Foy, who tells a friend she married the aeronautical engineer "because I wanted a normal life", but finds herself bringing up a family in extraordinary circumstances.

The mundanity of real life in "First Man" contrasts with the enormity of the mission.

Armstrong is told he has been selected to head the Apollo 11 mission in the unglamorous setting of his work's toilet. When he tells his son he is going to the Moon, the boy replies by asking if he can play in the garden.

"Their dad wasn’t an astronaut, he was their dad," said Foy, who, like the rest of the cast, spoke to Armstrong's family to prepare for a film that dials down the patriotic glory and focuses on the bravery and frailty of its characters.