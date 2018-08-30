Dutch design duo announced as new Nina Ricci creative directors

Henry's departure after three years at the label was announced in March with management saying then that collections would be designed by an in-house team until a replacement was found.

"I am very happy to welcome Rushemy and Lisi. Their universe expresses a passionate force, a sincerity and an extraordinary boldness deeply rooted in their time," said general manager Charlotte Tasset in a statement.

The pair won the Premiere Vision grand prize at France's Hyeres fashion festival in April and also qualified as finalists in this year's LVMH Prize.