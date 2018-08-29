UK royal Meghan's wedding dress to go on display

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives at Windsor Castle for her wedding

The former U.S. actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, wore a sleek, silk dress designed by Givenchy's Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller at her star-studded wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

The exhibition at Windsor, which begins on Oct. 26 and runs until January, will also feature her five-meter long veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, and a diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to her by the queen which has never been publicly displayed before.

A replica of the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry worn by Harry will also be displayed.