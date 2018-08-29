After driving ban ends, Saudi women taste thrill of speed

For Saudi women, such adrenaline rushes were unimaginable just weeks ago.

Speed-crazed women drivers are bound to turn heads in the deeply conservative desert kingdom, which overturned the world's only ban on female motorists in June.

Almimoni, 30 and a motor racing enthusiast, is defying the perception –- or sexist misconception, depending on who you ask –- that only dainty cars in bright colours are popular with women drivers.

"I adore speed. I love speed... My dream car is more than 500 horsepower," said Almimoni, slamming the accelerator of her silvery sleek Kia Stinger inside Riyadh's Dirab motor park.

"It's a myth... that Saudi women only choose pink and cute cars."

Almimoni said she was awaiting an expected government decision that would permit women to obtain a "racing licence", which would allow her to hone her passion in motor-sport competitions.

That includes drifting –- oversteering the car to slip and skid or even spin, and other high-speed daredevilry -- which is illegal in public but tolerated in the controlled environment of Dirab park, whose private owners insist on safety.