Simon, who started his career as a television writer, penned comedies about 20th-century family life, including "Barefoot in the Park," "Plaza Suite," "The Sunshine Boys," "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and "Biloxi Blues."

Many of his works were adapted for Hollywood, and his 1965 theatre classic "The Odd Couple," about two divorced friends sharing a New York apartment, became a long-running television show.