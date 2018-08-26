Four newborn tiger cubs celebrate 30th day since birth in Shanghai Zoo

In the breeding room at Shanghai Zoo, mother tiger Nan Nan was feeding the four tiger cubs and licked them from time to time. Although it is the first time that Nan Nan has become a mother, she has manifested relatively strong motherhood as she breast-fed the four tiger cubs on her own, even the breeders could not easily get close.

In efforts to enable Nan Nan to have enough breast milk, breeders fed her with cow milk, beef, vitamins and calcium tablets in her confinement. Nan Nan showed a very good appetite to eat about five kilograms of meat per day.

"Now the mother tiger and tiger cubs are in a very good condition as the biggest tiger cub weighs almost 4 kilograms and the smallest one weighs over 3 kilograms," said Sun Hao, breeder of the Mountain of Lions and Tigers at Shanghai Zoo.

Sent from Yunnan Province, Yun Yun and Nan Nan moved from the Yunnan Wild Animal Park to Shanghai Zoo in July 2016 when Yun Yun was four year-old and Nan Nan was three year-old. As they stepped into maturity, the Shanghai Zoo arranged them into a breeding program. After two years of intensive care, Nan Nan successfully gave her first birth to the four tiger cubs on July 20, 2018.

The tiger cubs will meet with tourists after they are weaned. At that time, the Shanghai Zoo will collect ideas from the public in naming the four tiger cubs via its WeChat public account.