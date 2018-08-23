Small county looks to take tasty Chinese burgers to global market

The Chinese burger, also called the 'Roujiamo', is a traditional meat sandwich comprised of handheld toasted buns stuffed with braised beef or pork. The tasty treat, which originated from northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is considered one of the must-try items for visitors to the province and is a much-loved snack across many parts of China.

In the county of Tongguan, a total of 40 workers were busy at work at a production and processing base of the Tongsuxiang Food Industry company, preparing for a major international order which could pave the way for further success.

"This order, which is about some 30 million yuan, is made by a client from Los Angeles in the United States. Altogether the burgers weigh about more than 10 tons. This is our first test of our products for [sale in] Los Angeles and if it succeeds, we will move forward with further promotions in the North American market," said Liu Jixiang, the company's general manager.

The sacred recipe for the Chinese burger is strictly adhered to during the production process in the Tongguan factory, according to Liu, who specified that the buns used must be one centimeter thick and weigh 110 grams, with a unified diameter of 12 centimeters.

The Tongsuxiang Food Industry company's intention to promote the brand on the international market comes after its huge success in China, with the company now producing some 35,000 sets of frozen buns and over three tons of braised meat which are dispatched to more than 500 retail stores across China each day.

According to Yan Xiaohui, the county chief in Tongguan, the local government has held a series of events including snack-making competitions, professional skills training courses, and a host of exhibitions on local culture and cuisine, as it aims to improve the branding for the authentic Chinese food along with the name of the county itself.

"We are planning to enhance our support to the industry by improving the weak links including the standardized production, training of talents, market regulation, policy support as well as scientific and technological breakthroughs, in order to make the name of our county a reliable brand for Chinese burger production," explained Yan.