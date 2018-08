Romanian dressmakers revel in Dior folk coat vogue

Clothes makers from the northwestern Bihor region were more than a little bemused when they got wind of a 2017 Dior collection.

Their jaws notably dropped when they saw an embroidered folk coat which looked strikingly similar to the "cojocel binsenesc" waistcoat their region has been producing for around a century.

A Romanian version of the garment, historically worn on important occasions, sells at home and abroad for around 500 euros ($580) -- almost a month's salary in one of the European Union's poorest countries.

The Dior coat did not go unnoticed among the wider population either, after a resident of the regional city of Beius spotted it in a Singapore shop and posted it on Facebook, sparking a strong response from users which was picked up by the media.

"That day, I posted my first comment on Facebook, thanking the Dior fashion house for appreciating this beautiful item," Dorina Hanza, a 52-year-old embroiderer who cottoned on to the similarity, told AFP.

La Blouse Roumaine, which promotes the Romanian blouse to encourage women to wear it, juxtaposed the different versions side by side on Twitter, adding #givecredit.

Yet Dior, which did not respond to AFP's requests for comment, may well have done the Bihor designers a favour.

Demand has soared since the social media posts pointing out the similarities between both versions of the heavily embroidered, multicolour, sheepskin sleeveless jacket with black fur edging.

"Since then, everybody wants one" from the traditional source, enthused Ana Florea, who runs a designers' group in Beius, near the Hungarian border.

"This waistcoat is 100 percent ours," she insisted.

Hanza, while happy to see the Romanian version in the limelight, said she just wished Dior could have given a nod to their apparent inspiration.

"They could have said, 'we borrowed this from the Romanian people'," said Hanza, adding "the tradition might have been lost" had the current controversy not emerged.