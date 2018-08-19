Artifacts from the life and career of Marilyn Monroe on show in Beverly Hills

Not only that, but "Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit" at the Paley Center for Media also solves the mystery of how the Hollywood icon got her name.

Among the items on display, ahead of a public auction in October, is a never before seen oversized presentation photograph inscribed by Marilyn Monroe to 20th Century Fox studio executive, Ben Lyon. It reads: "Dear Ben, You found me, named me and believed in me when no one else did. My thanks and love forever. Marilyn." The photo was taken during the filming of "The Seven Year Itch" and is the most important signed photograph in Hollywood history.

Also on display are a wealth of personal photos from her childhood and 15 costumes worn by Monroe including her yellow and black sequined showgirl costume from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," her signature white chiffon over white satin ball gown from "The Prince and the Showgirl," and the iconic Subway Dress from "The Seven Year Itch."

"Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit" runs at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, from August 18th through to September 30th. All the items will be going up for auction at the end of October, date to be announced.