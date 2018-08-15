10 breakfast choices with more Sugar than a Donut

This isn’t to say a doughnut is ever a nutritious choice. While delicious, it’s filled with empty calories and provides you with virtually none of the vitamins and nutrients that will keep you alive, whereas something like a banana is a good source of potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin C and vitamin B-6.

But, shockingly, a banana has more sugar than a doughnut.

A simple glazed donut from Dunkin’ Donuts contains 12 grams of sugar. However, there are 10 nutritious breakfast items with surprisingly more sugar than the banana.

Glazed treat. 1. Dunkin Donuts Hot Coffee with Cream and Sugar, Extra Large: 44g 2. Starbucks Chai Latte with 2% Milk, Tall: 32g 3. Kellog’s Raisin Bran: 18g 4. Silk Vanilla Almond Milk: 13g 5. Noosa Blueberry Yogurt: 31g 6. Nature Valley Cranberry Almond

Protein Granola: 14g 7. Banana: 14g 8. Panera Blueberry Muffin with Fresh Blueberries: 40g 9. Tropicana Original Orange Juice: 22g 10. Mott’s 100% Original Apple Juice: 28g.