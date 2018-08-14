Blocked by Israeli occupation for years, Palestinian mail finally arrives

  • Tuesday 14, August 2018 in 10:25 PM
  • Ramadan Ghazawi, a Palestinian official at central international exchange post office in Jericho
Sharjah 24 – AFP: Palestinian postal service employees are working overtime to sort through some 10 tonnes of letters and packages blocked by Israeli occupation for up to eight years, Palestinian officials said Tuesday.
The parcels, dating from between 2010 and this year, had been prevented by Israeli occupation from entering the West Bank via Jordan but were released in a one-time deal, the officials said.
 
The goods range from simple letters to medicine and even wheelchairs for the disabled, AFP journalists found at the sorting centre in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.
 
Palestinian Telecommunications Minister Allam Mousa accused Israeli occupation in a statement of having blocked the delivery and of delaying the implementation of an agreement on postal services.
 
Ramadan Ghazawi, an official at the sorting centre in Jericho, said it would take his staff another two weeks to sort through all the parcels and get them delivered to their recipients.