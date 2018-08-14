Iraq's top musicians play on despite unpaid wages

An ageing air conditioner fights to beat back the summer heat in the cramped space at the capital's School of Music and Ballet as the 57-year-old maestro leads the group through a rehearsal of Modest Mussorgsky's "Night on Bald Mountain".

The shaggy-haired Ezzat and the 40 musicians surrounding him are gearing up to perform at Baghdad's National Theatre on Saturday, but the group's morale is at an all-time low.

The ensemble has lost more than half its members since the start of the year, when the government issued a directive barring state employees with two jobs from receiving two salaries.

The anti-corruption measure was suggested by the World Bank and should affect only about a third of the orchestra's musicians, but because of delays in carrying out the reform wages have been withheld from the entire group.

"The orchestra is in great danger," Ezzat said. "Some don't have enough money to come, and others are disappointed by the impact of politics on the orchestra."