Tunisia anti-litter activist takes up 300-km, 30-beach challenge

The 27-year-old sanitary engineer set out in July to walk a 300-kilometre (185-mile) stretch of coastline in northern Tunisia and clean up 30 beaches along the way.

He hopes the two-month trek will help convince authorities, holidaymakers and average Tunisians alike that the sea should not be used as a giant garbage tip.

With a sturdy pair of boots and a hat to shield him from the summer sun, Houij began his journey in the central coastal city of Mahdia and plans to finish in Solimane, 40 kilometres from the capital Tunis.

The trip will take him through crowded hotspots like Daar Chaabane in Nabeul, but also along secluded coves and shores.

"I believe in citizen mobilisation and I chose to act... and to raise awareness about the problem of pollution on our beaches," the activist told AFP.

The Facebook page of his "300 Kilometres" campaign has more than 13,000 followers and is entirely independent, he boasted.

"No political party is welcome... 300 Kilometres is a free citizen initiative and will remain forever," the activist wrote on the page.