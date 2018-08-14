Vienna snatches Melbourne's crown as world's most liveable city

The report conducted by The Economist's Intelligence Unit ranked 140 global cities according to stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

The remaining top 10 list was split between Australia (Sydney in 5th and Adelaide in 10th), Japan (Osaka in 3rd and Tokyo in 6th), Canada (Calgary in 4th, Vancouver in 6th and Toronto in 7th) and Denmark (Copenhagen in 9th).

Vienna and Melbourne were separated by just 0.7 of a percentage point, with the former's improved stability enough for it to claim line honours, according to the report.

It made special note of Osaka’s improved public transportation, as well as a consistent decline in crime rates, which led to higher ratings in infrastructure and stability and saw it just 0.7 per cent behind Melbourne.

Four cities - Germany's Hamburg, Helsinki in Finland, Australia's Perth and Auckland in New Zealand - dropped out of this year's top 10, not because of their declining liveability but due to improvements in competing cities.

Prolonged relative stability across western Europe saw several cities record improved terrorism threat scores compared to previous years, with the exception of the Polish capital Warsaw.

Meanwhile, the least liveable cities in the world included Damascus (Syria), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Lagos (Nigeria), Karachi (Pakistan) and Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea) with conflict being responsible for many of the lowest scores.