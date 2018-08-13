'The Meg' chomps up competition at N.America box office

The Warner Bros. adaptation of Steve Alten's "Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror" (1997) took $44.5 million in its first weekend in theaters, as viewers rushed to see Jason Statham as a rescue diver who tries to save scientists in a nuclear submarine from a huge, underwater shark attack.

Second place went to Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout," from Paramount, with $20 million earnings ending a two-week run at the top, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

"Fallout," the sixth stunt-filled edition in the popular "M:I" franchise, sees Cruise again do his own vertigo-inducing, cliff-hanging, exploding-car stunts -- and has raked in $162 million during three weeks in cinemas.

In at third was Disney's live-animated hybrid "Christopher Robin" -- which tells the story of Winnie the Pooh's now grown-up and stressed-out friend and how he reunites with his old stuffed friend -- with ticket sales of $12.4 million.

Meanwhile, despite a poor reception from critics, Sony's newly released "Slender Man" took fourth place with $11.4 million.

The supernatural horror story follows a group of friends who, enthralled by online stories about the mysterious Slender Man, try to prove he doesn't really exist -- only for one of them to go missing.

Fifth went to Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman," which took $10.8 million.

Starring John David Washington -- son of Denzel Washington -- it tells the true story of black detective Ron Stallworth, who in 1970s Colorado set out to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan chapter.

Rounding out this weekend's top 10 were:

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" ($6.6 million)

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" ($5.8 million)

"The Equalizer 2" ($5.5 million)

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" ($5.1 million)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" ($4 million)