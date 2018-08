Jason Statham plays a rescue diver given the job of saving the inhabitants of an underwater research facility from a 75-foot-long (23 meters) prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

He walked the carpet along with his costars Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis as well as the film's director, Jon Turteltaub.

"The Meg" hits theaters on August 10.