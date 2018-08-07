'Chef of the century' Joel Robuchon dies at 73

Robuchon, who was hailed as one of four "chefs of the century" by the Gault & Millau industry bible in 1990, founded a string of restaurants that revolutionised fine dining across three continents, at one point ratcheting up a record 32 Michelin stars.

He still had 24 stars at the time of his death, with foodies lining up from Tokyo to Paris and Macau for seats in his L'Atelier restaurants, where they can watch chefs in action, perched on high stools at a U-shaped bar.

"His name and his style embodied French cuisine around the world, symbolising an art of living and the insistence on work well done, and expressing the richness of our traditions," President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

Robuchon died of pancreatic cancer in Geneva, where he was planning to open a restaurant, his friend, food critic Gilles Pudlowski confirmed to AFP.

His death was also confirmed by a French government spokesman.

Macron lauded his role in the emergence of nouvelle cuisine, which did away with heavy sauces in favour of ultra-fresh vegetables and intricately crafted dishes.

Tributes poured in from other top chefs, already mourning the death earlier this year of French culinary "pope" Paul Bocuse, and more recently globetrotting American celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain.

British chef Gordon Ramsay, who trained under Robuchon, tweeted that he "kept all of us on our toes! Even when we were sleeping!

"Merci Chef, God bless, you'll be missed," he wrote.

Gault & Millau's director Come de Cherisey eulogised Robuchon, whose food empire employed 1,200 people, as "a great business leader".

"He was among the first, just after Paul Bocuse, who was able to have an international footprint," he said.