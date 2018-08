The film, a mix of live action and computer-generated imagery, follows a working-class family man, Christopher Robin, who encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.

Robin is played by Ewan McGregor; Hayley Atwell plays his wife, Evelyn; and Jim Cummings voices Pooh. The voice cast also boasts Brad Garrett as Eeyore and Peter Capaldi as Rabbit.

"Christopher Robin," directed by Marc Forster, hits British cinemas on August 17.