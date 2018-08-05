France's panda cub celebrates first birthday

The ceremony started at around 09:15 local time (0715 GMT) when Yuan Meng, accompanied by two caretakers, entered the outdoor enclosure to discover the birthday cake specially made for him.

The sweet treat, however, did not immediately arouse its appetite. At first, the male cub preferred to play with his mother Huan Huan before tasting the cake while visitors used their phones to record every move of the ceremony's star.

Hundreds of fans queued up early in the morning, keen to catch a glimpse of the chubby birthday bear, with a whole range of memorabilia featuring the one-year-old cub also on offer to mark the big occasion.

"I am very happy to see giant pandas in the open air. It seems they live in a natural environment. It's so great," said Theo, a young visitor.

On Aug. 4, 2017, giant panda Huan Huan gave birth to twin cubs, the first panda babies born in France. The first cub died shortly after its birth and the second one was named in last December as Yuan Meng, meaning "the accomplishment of a dream" in Chinese.

The cub currently weighs about 30 kilograms. He has recently started eating bamboo while still suckling milk from his mother.

Yuan Meng's parents, Huan Huan and Yuan Zi, arrived in France in January 2012 on a 10-year loan from China.

Since the panda couple's arrival, the number of visitors to the Beauval Zoo has doubled, exceeding 1.35 million in 2017, according to reports.